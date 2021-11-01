Malti Chahar, Sister of Cricketer Deepak Chahar, to Make Her Debut in Tamil Films

Malti Chahar, younger sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, has signed a project with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s new production venture Walking Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.

The news was shared by Malti on her Twitter account. She tweeted a photo of herself with the caption, “I’m beyond excited to be a part of this contemporary cool film # WalkingTalkingStrawberryIcecre am Written and Directed by @vinayakv_ and produced by #Nayanthara & @VigneshShivn under their esteemed banner @rowdy_pictures. I’m sure it’s going to be fabulous! With movie name hashtag #wtsi."

With the project, Malti will be making her Tamil film debut. The news of Deepak Chahar’s younger sister entering the Tamil industry has excited the fans.

Actor Nayanthara and her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan are producing films under the production company Rowdy Pictures. Nayanthara and Vignesh have earlier teamed up to present films, including Netrikann, Rocky, Koozhangal, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Kavin’s Oorkuruvi.

Talking about Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream, Vinayak is debuting as a director with this romantic comedy. He was a former associate of director Vignesh Shivan. Meanwhile, popular singer Jonita Gandhi and film Soorarai Pottru fame KK will be seen playing the lead roles in the film.

Reportedly, Jonita will also be making her Tamil film debut with this film.

The cinematography department of the film is handled by C.H. Sai. He was a former associate of Award-winning cinematographer Rathnavelu, whereas the production design is being taken care of by Kamalnathan. The film is currently in the production stage.

