MAMA 2022 Day 1 Winners: BTS Wins Icon of the Year Daesang, J-Pop Band JO1 Wins Favorite Asian Artist

MAMA Awards 2022 Day 1 Winners’ List: The winners of MAMA Awards 2022 Day 1 have been announced and it comes as no surprise that BTS has won the biggest award (Daesang) of the night. The septet — comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — bagged the Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year. This is BTS’ fifth win in a row in the category.

Besides this, BTS also won Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang). Other stars who won in the category include BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, and TXT. Meanwhile, Japanese boy band JO1 took home the Favorite Asian Artist award.

Check out the complete MAMA Awards 2022 Day 1 Winners’ List below:

Advertisement

Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice: BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

Favorite New Artist: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er

Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

The first day was a starry affair with several groups and individuals including KARA, Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, NMIXX, Kep1er, Kang Daniel, Street Man Fighter, BIBI, Leejung Lee, FORESTELLA, and JO1 performing at the awards show.

Besides the performances, fans were also impressed with the stars who walked down the red carpet. The cameras photographed Ahn Hyun Mo, Nam Yoon Su, Gabee, DKZ, Leejung, Le Sserafim, NMIXX, Kep1er, and many other stars making a stylish appearance on the red carpet.

MAMA 2022 is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 29 and 30 at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan. The nominations were announced last month BTS, its member J-Hope along with BLACKPINK are leading with numerous nods. This year, Jeon Somi and Park Bo-gum will be hosting the ceremony. The second day promises to be bigger than the first as Hyolyn, Zico, Lim Young Woong, and (G)I-DLE will be taking the stage. BTS members J-Hope, Tiger JK, and Jaurim, are also slated to perform.

Read all the Latest Movies News here