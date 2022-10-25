MAMA 2022 Nominations: BTS Nabs 5, J-Hope Gets 6 Solo Nods; Here's How To Vote For MAMA Awards

It is raining nominations for BTS at the 2022 MAMA Awards (previously known as Mnet Asian Music Awards). MAMA Awards 2022 announced the nomination list recently and BTS, its member J-Hope along with BLACKPINK are leading with numerous nods. The septet is nominated for Best Male Group, Best Vocal Performance Group (Yet To Come), Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10.

Besides the group nods, members of the group have also received individual nods in different categories. J-Hope bagged six nominations, including artist of the year, best male artist, best hip-hop and urban music, and song of the year for MORE from his first solo release Jack in the Box. He is also nominated for song of the year for his collaboration with Crush on Rush Hour.

Meanwhile, V and Jimin are each up for Best OST. Taehyung is nominated for Christmas Tree whereas Jimin is nominated for Our Blues’ OST With You, with Ha Sung-woon. Besides BTS, BLACKPINK is also nominated for five categories, including best female group, best dance performance female group, song of the year, artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10.

Advertisement

Check out the nominations below:

Best New Female Artist

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Yena (Choi Ye Na)

Best New Male Artist

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Artist

IU

Miyeon

Nayeon

Seulgi

Taeyeon

Best Male Artist

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Lim Young Woong

PSY

Zico

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

ITZY

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Male Group

BTS

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

Best Vocal Performance Solo

IU – Drama

Kim Min Seok – Drunken Confession

Advertisement

Lee Mujin – When it snows (feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong – Our Blues Our Life

Taeyeon – INVU

Best Vocal Performance Group

BIGBANG – Still Life

BTS – Yet To Come

Davichi – Fanfare

ENHYPEN – Polaroid Love

WINNER – I LOVE U

Best Band Performance

JANNABI – GRIPPIN’THEGREEN

Jaurim – STAY WITH ME

LUCY – PLAY

The Black Skirts – My Little Lambs

Xdinary Heroes – Happy Death Day

Advertisement

Best Dance Performance Solo

Jessi – ZOOM

Nayeon – POP!

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Sunmi – Heart Burn

Yena – SMILEY (feat. BIBI)

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode

SEVENTEEN – HOT

Stray Kids – MANIAC

TXT – Good Boy Gone Bad

TREASURE – JIKJIN

Best Dance Performance Female Group

(G)I-DLE – TOMBOY

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

Advertisement

IVE – LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS

NewJeans – Attention

Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm

Best OST

10CM – Drawer (Our Beloved Summer OST)

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – With You (Our Blues OST)

MeloMance – Love, Maybe (A Business Proposal OST)

V – Christmas Tree (Our Beloved Summer OST)

Wonstein – Your Existence (Twenty Five, Twenty One OST)

Best Collaboration

10CM, BIG Naughty – Just 10 centimeters

Advertisement

Crush – Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)

Loco, Hwasa – Somebody!

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Woo Won Jae, meenoi – Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

BE’O – Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)

J-Hope – MORE

Jay Park – GANADARA (feat. IU)

Zico – Freak

Song of the Year

10CM – Drawer

10CM, BIG Naughty – Just 10 centimeters

BE’O – Counting Stars (feat. Beenzino)

BIGBANG – Still Life

BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (feat. 10CM)

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

BTS – Yet To Come

Crush – Rush Hour (feat. J-Hope)

Davichi – Fanfare

ENHYPEN – Polaroid Love

(G)I-DLE – TOMBOY

IU – Drama

IVE – LOVE DIVE

JANNABI – GRIPPIN’THEGREEN

Jaurim – STAY WITH ME

Jay Park – GANADARA (feat. IU)

Jessi – ZOOM

J-Hope – MORE

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – With You

Kim Min Seok – Drunken Confession

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS

Lee Mujin – When it snows (feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong – Our Blues Our Life

Loco, Hwasa – Somebody!

LUCY – PLAY

MeloMance – Love, Maybe

Nayeon – POP!

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode

NewJeans – Attention

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. Suga)

Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm

SEVENTEEN – HOT

Stray Kids – MANIAC

Sunmi – Heart Burn

Taeyeon – INVU

The Black Skirts – My Little Lambs

TREASURE – JIKJIN

TXT – Good Boy Gone Bad

V – Christmas Tree

WINNER – I LOVE U

Wonstein – Your Existence

Woo Won Jae, meenoi – Ghosting (prod. CODE KUNST)

Xdinary Heroes – Happy Death Day

Yena – SMILEY (feat. BIBI)

Zico – Freak

Artist of the Year

aespa

ATBO

BLACKPINK

BTS

ENHYPEN

(G)I-DLE

ITZY

IU

IVE

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

Miyeon

Nayeon

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

PSY

Red Velvet

Seulgi

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TEMPEST

TNX

TWICE

TXT

Xdinary Heroes

Yena

YOUNITE

Zico

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

aespa

ASTRO

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

Billlie

BLACKPINK

Brave Girls

BTOB

BTS

Chungha

Crush

Dreamcatcher

ENHYPEN

EVERGLOW

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

Girls’ Generation

GOT7

ITZY

IU

IVE

Jay Park

Jessi

Jo Yu Ri

Kai

Kang Daniel

KARD

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

LOONA

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

PENTAGON

PSY

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

STAYC

Stray Kids

Sunmi

THE BOYZ

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

WINNER

Yena

How to vote for MAMA 2022:

Fans can visit the official website of the 2022 MAMA Awards and cast their votes online before November 4 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

According to Soompi, the 2022 MAMA Awards will take place at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here