MAMA 2022 Where To Watch Online, Date, Time, Performaces: All You Need To Know

2022 MAMA Awards: Mnet Asian Music Awards aka MAMA 2022 is set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 29 and 30. The South Korean awards show is among the most prestigious annual awards show of the year. The two-day awards show will be taking place at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan. The nominations were announced last month BTS, its member J-Hope along with BLACKPINK are leading with numerous nods.

This year, several South Korean actors and artists are slated to fly down to Japan for the awards show to perform and present. J-Hope has already left for Japan to prepare for his first-ever solo MAMA 2022 performance. So who else is performing and presenting? Get all the details below:

Who is hosting MAMA 2022:

This year, Jeon Somi and Park Bo-gum will be hosting the ceremony.

MAMA 2022 Presenters:

Via Soompi, CJ ENM confirmed that Kim So-hyun, Im Siwan, Yeo Jin-goo, Moon Ga-young, Lee Jae-wook, Jung Woo-sung, Hwang Jung-min, Hwang Minhyun, Han Sun-hwa, Ahn So-hee, Woo Do-hwan, Kang Han-na, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Dong-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Nam Yoon-su will be presenting the awards this year.

MAMA 2022 Performers:

CJ ENM confirmed that KARA, Stray Kids, ITZY, and TXT will perform on special stages at the MAMA Awards. It is also revealed that Stray Kids, ITZY, TXT, JO1, Tracer, ENHYPEN, and IVE, among others, will perform on November 29. Whereas on November 30, Hyolyn, Zico, Lim Young Woong, and (G)I-DLE will be taking the stage. BTS members J-Hope, Tiger JK, and Jaurim, are also slated to perform.

What time is MAMA 2022:

The red carpet (RC) event will begin at 4 pm KST and the awards show will begin at 6 pm KST. Here’s a breakdown of the timing as per countries:

India: 12:30 pm (RC)/2:30 pm

Japan: 4 pm (RC)/6 pm JST

Singapore: 3 pm (RC)/5 pm SGT

Malaysia: 3 pm (RC)/5 pm SGT MYT

Tanzania: 10 am (RC)/12 pm EAT

Hong Kong: 3 pm (RC)/5 pm HKT

Philippines: 3 pm (RC)/5 pm PHT

Myanmar: 1:30 pm (RC)/3:30 pm MMT

Taiwan: 3 pm (RC)/5 pm SGT

Guatemala: 1 am (RC)/3 am CST

Peru: 2 am (RC)/4 am PET

Australia: 6 pm (RC)/8 pm (Sydney time)

Indonesia: 2 pm (RC)/4 pm WIB

US: 2 am (RC)/4 am EST — 11pm (RC)/1 am PT

Canada: 2 am (RC)/4 am (Ottawa time)

UAE: 11 am (RC)/1 pm

Thailand: 2 pm (RC)/4 pm

South Africa: 9 am (RC)/11 am SAST

Where to watch MAMA 2022 online:

It has been revealed that MAMA 2022 will be broadcast by CJ E&M through Mnet live. International fans can live stream MAMA 2022 via MNet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON’s official YouTube channels.

