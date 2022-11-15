'Mama' Alia Bhatt Shares First Photo After Welcoming Daughter With Ranbir Kapoor, Check It Out

Alia Bhatt shared her first photo on social media after welcoming her baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month. The actress tied the knot with her actor-husband this year after dating for some time. The couple announced their pregnancy in June and became proud parents to their daughter on November 6. After a couple of days, the new mom was discharged from the hospital.

Now, she has taken to social media to share a glimpse of herself after delivering her child. Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her holding a mug that reads, ‘mama.’ The photo was the mug in focus and we can just see a blurry Alia in the background. Sharing it, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “it me "

Alia gave birth to her daughter on November 6 thi year. Soon after welcoming her daughter, Alia took to her official Instagram handle and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

As per reports, new dad Ranbir broke down when he held his daughter in his arms for the first time. According to Bollywood Life, a source revealed that the families got emotional upon the arrival of the little one.

On the work front, Alia had a fulfilling year with the success of her films, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra. The actress also shot for her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Animals in the pipeline with Rashmika Mandanna. He has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

