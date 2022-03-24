'Mama Ban Gaya': Paparazzo to Arjun Kapoor as he Joins Sister Sonam at Launch Event

Flaunting her baby bump, Sonam Kapoor recently announced her pregnancy on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday night, the actress appeared with her husband Anand Ahuja for the launch of Anand’s new shoe store in Mumbai. At the launch, among friends and family members, Arjun Kapoor was spotted, who couldn’t stop himself grinning from ear to ear when paparazzi teased him about becoming a mama (uncle) soon. Arjun’s big smile clearly showed that he can’t wait to hold the little one in his arms.

The video shared by paparazzi on Instagram with the caption, “That smile of #arjunkapoor on good news of cousin #sonamkapoor" shows the actor entering the venue and pausing to pose for the shutterbugs at the event. As one of the photographers teased Arjun saying, “mama ban gaya", the actor instantly gave a big smile and went on to shake hands with the photographer and continued to smile wholeheartedly.

Advertisement

Many in the comments praised Arjun for his big smile. Meanwhile, some also teased him with Malaika’s name.

A fan commented, “His smile at that statement is pretty cute, ngl." Another said, “He’s looking really good." One commented, “Wait pehle banne to do." Another said, “Ahaaaan that smile @arjunkapoor."

Meanwhile, one user wrote, “Yeh mama bana woh toh thik mallaika mami banegi."

Advertisement

On Monday, Sonam sharing a series of pictures from her pregnancy shoot wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

At Anand’s shoe launch event, Anil Kapoor, Sonam’s cousins Anshula Kapoor and Mohit Marwah were also present.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.