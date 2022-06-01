Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK; Babul Supriyo, Firhad Hakim at Rabindra Sadan for Gun Salute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK at Kolkata’s Rabindra Sadan, where his mortal remains were brought for a gun salute. KK passed away on 31st May, shortly after his concert in the city’s Nazrul Mancha. The singer turned politician Babul Supriyo and All India Trinamool Congress party MLA Firhad Hakim were present to pay their respects as well.

Speaking with the media, as reported by ANI, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “It is saddening that a young man passed away. He was such a good singer. What can I say? Can something be said on something like that?"

KK’s mortal remains were taken to SSKM hospital for post-mortem. KK was rushed to the hospital after falling ill in his Kolkata hotel room, shortly after performing the live gig at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The singer was 53 and survived by his wife and two children.

His family members reached Kolkata on Wednesday, June 1.

Condolences have been pouring in since last night as KK’s demise came as a shock to the entire industry. Several singers and actors including, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Emraan Hashmi, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to offer condolences and express grief.

He was known for his melodious voice and songs on love and friendship like Pal, Yaaron Dosti, Tadap Tadap Ke, Tu Aashiqui Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, and Alvida among many others. KK made his Bollywood debut with the song “Chod Aaye Hum Voh Galiyan" in the film Maachis. The song was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and his co-singers were Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar and Vinod Sehgal. Later, when KK sang Tadap Tadap in the Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, it became a turning point in his career.

