Mammootty Releases First Look Poster of Malayalam Movie Anandam Paramanandam

The first look poster of filmmaker Shafi’s upcoming Malayalam movie Anandam Paramanandam is out. Superstar Mammootty released the first look poster of the comic drama on Facebook. “Unveiling the First Look Poster of Aanandam Paramanandam! Best wishes to Shafi, Indrans, Sharaf U Dheen, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Anagha Narayanan & the entire team," wrote Mammootty.

Later lead actor Sharaf U Dheen also shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, “Unveiling the First Look Poster of our movie Anandam Paramaanandam… Thank you, Mammootty for officially releasing the first look poster."

The quirky poster introduced lead actors Sharaf U Dheen and Indrans. Both of them held two beer bottles in their hands while a halo was spotted above their heads. The duo sported smiles looking at each other while the background showed wedding band members carrying trumpets.

The eye-grabbing poster exuded a feel-good vibe and netizens were quick to shower congratulatory comments on both Mammotty and Sharaf’s social media posts. One user wrote, “Good luck. Seems to be an entertainer." A second one dropped a heart and thumbs-up emojis, wishing the team the best of luck.

Apart from Sharaf U Dheen and Indrans, the film also stars Baiju Santhosh, Sinoy Varghes, Anagha Narayanan, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film is extensively shot in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

Produced by Saptha Tharang Creations, the script of this comedy film has been penned by M Sindhuraj. Aanandam Paramanandam is set to hit the theatres this year in October.

