Mammootty Releases Trailer Of Vineeth Kumar's Simon Daniel

Simon Daniel, directed by Sajan Antony, is still in pre-production but has gained enough buzz owing to its premise. Vineeth Kumar stars in the film Simon Daniel. The trailer for the film, which will be premiered in theatres on August 19, has been unveiled by Mammootty.

With the tagline ‘Join the Hunt,’ the trailer has been released. Simon Daniels, which is set to be a treasure hunt film, has fans waiting for the release.

The story follows an archaeologist on his search for his long-lost companion Santhosh. Simon is looking for hidden wealth at a mysterious mansion as well. Will Simon find his companion and finish the mission? These questions will be addressed in the film.

Rakesh Kuriakos is the film’s producer. The film, produced by Maigres Productions, will recount the narrative of a treasure quest. The film’s cinematography is done by director Sajan Antony himself. Justin Jose serves as Executive Producer.

The release of the song Ithale Ithale Imayil increased the hype surrounding this movie. Ithale Ithale Imayil is a magnificent tune with vocals by Anne Amie and Abhijith Damodaran.

The words for this song were written by Vinayak Sasikumar and put to music by Varun Krrishna. Ithale Ithale Imayil is a feel-good song that combines superb graphics and top-notch music. Anne and Abhijith have undoubtedly touched a nerve with the crowd.

Apart from the music and the engaging tale, Sajan’s direction is another important cause for the buzz around Simon Daniel. Sajan will make his debut with Simon Daniel. In the film Oru Desa Visesham, he worked as a cameraman.

Oru Desa Visesham is a film about the lives of percussionists in Kerala. Oru Desa Visesham, directed by Sathyanarayananunni, was a box office hit. This film starred Kalapathy Balakrishnan and Dileep Kuttipuram.

