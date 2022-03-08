Mammootty-Starrer Bheeshma Parvam to Have Tamil Remake With Akhil Akkineni in Lead

Mammootty-starrer Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam, which was released last week, is set to have a Tamil remake, starring Akhil Akkineni. Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerath, has broken all the records of Malayalam films when it comes to weekend collections.

Akhil Akkineni is mainly known for essaying romantic roles. However, now, he is all set to go for an image makeover to play an action avatar. His fans will certainly be excited to see him in this flick.

Mammootty, the star of the original film, will be playing an important role in the remake as well. The makers of the film have released a poster that features Mammootty and Xavier. Mammootty is likely to play the role of an army officer.

The remake of Bheeshma Parvam will be helmed by Surender Reddy, while Sakshi Vaidya will be paired with Akhil Akkineni.

In 2019, Mammootty was part of the Tamil film Yatra, a biopic of YS Rajasekar Reddy. The remake of Bheeshma Parvam will be his second Tamil movie.

Mammootty, the biggest star of Malayalam cinema apart from Mohanlal, has acted in only two Telugu films. He is counted among the likes of Rajinikanth, NTR and Vijay when it comes to South Indian superstars.

Mammootty’s fans will certainly be hoping that the remake of Bheeshma Parvam turns out to be as good as the original.

