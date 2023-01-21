Mammootty Starrer Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Becomes Target Of Piracy: Reports

Mammootty is currently on cloud nine due to the success of his film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film has received applause from both audience and critics for curating a refreshing storyline, top-notch cinematography and exemplary performances. Amid these excellent reviews, the film has faced a challenge recently.

According to reports, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has become the target of piracy. This film is apparently available online for downloading in high resolution. This might be tempting for audiences who are not willing to go to theatres. But, Mammootty’s fans and the film’s team are disappointed with this act, as it would incur a huge loss on the film’s business.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam narrates the story of James, who is a staunch patriarch by nature. He is returning with his wife and son, and extended family from a pilgrimage to Vellankanni. In the middle of the journey, when everyone has fallen asleep James wakes up and realises that he is Sundaram, a man having Tamil origins. To the surprise of viewers, is also able to find out the house of Sundaram confidently. What follows ahead at this interesting juncture forms the core theme of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

According to critics, it is Mammootty’s acting which deserves applause from the cine goers. His transformation from James to Sundaram was flawless, and it’s one of his best performances till date after Puzhu and Rorsarch. Other cast members like Ramya Pandian and Pramod Shetty have also done commendable work. Theni Eswar’s breathtakingly beautiful cinematography had won a standing ovation from viewers as well. Despite these plus points, there were some factors which didn’t go well with the critics. They wrote that the soundtrack in the background becomes constantly repetitive and confusing at times.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam had also been lauded at the International Film Festival of Kerala in December.

