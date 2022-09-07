Mammootty to Play Vigilante Cop in Christopher, Gripping First-Look Poster Out

The first look poster of Mammootty-starrer Christopher is out. The Malayalam superstar unveiled the long-awaited first look poster of his upcoming film on the eve of his 71st birthday. B Unnikrishnan, who is known for crime thrillers, is directing the film, which has been penned by Udayakrishna.

Sharing the poster, Mammooty wrote, “Presenting The First Look Poster of #Christopher. Written by #Udaykrishna, Directed by Unnikrishnan B & Produced by #RDIlluminations."

The poster features Mammootty with an intense look, sitting in a dimly lit room, staring at his wristwatch. The actor has donned a signature cop look of trimmed hair and a thick moustache for the film. From the poster, it is evident that Mammooty will be seen essaying a vigilante cop.

As the tagline of the newly released poster reads, “Biography of a vigilante cop," the film will revolve around the life of a police officer. Additionally, it also features the tagline, “Where the law stops, Justice begins."

Christopher marks Unnikrishnan and Mammooty’s reunion after a gap of 12 years. The actor-director duo’s last film together was Pramani in 2010.

The cast of the star-studded film includes Amala Paul, Aishwariya Lakshmi, and Sneha in the female lead roles, while, Siddique, Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Abraham, and so on will be seen appear in the supporting roles. Christopher also marks Vinay Rai’s entry into Mollywood. He has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

The shooting for Christopher is progressing at various locations, including Ernakulam, Pooyakootty, and Vandiperiyar among other places. The film has been bankrolled by RD Illuminations.

Faiz Siddik is the director of photography, while Manoj is head of the editing department. Justin Varghese has been roped in to compose the songs and original score of the film and Supreme Sundar is the stunt choreography.

Currently, it is known that the Mammootty-starrer is being planned as a Christmas 2022 release.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here