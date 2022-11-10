Mammootty Treats Jyothika and Suriya to Malabar Biryani on the Sets of Kaathal the Core

Superstar Mammootty treated actress Jyothika and her husband Suriya to a special meal on the sets of his upcoming film Kaathal: The Core. The shooting of the film has begun in full swing at Ernakulam in Kerala. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the National award-winning star Suriya, recently paid a visit to his wife Jyothika on Kaathal sets. He stayed back to have lunch alongside the crew of the film. To make it more special, the meal for the South couple and the entire team came from Mammootty, who is known to serve Malabar biryani to the members of the crew of his every film.

Following the trajectory, this time it was Jyothika and Suriya who were among the crew members to devour the lavish Malabar biryani. According to the reports, Mammootty invited a special senior chef from Calicut to prepare the meal. The photos of videos of the lavish lunch from the sets of Kaathal: The Core have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, Mammootty can be seen flipping the rice from the large container, as he prepares to personally serve the meal to both Suriya and Jyothika.

It is said that the South superstar began the lunch tradition due to his close friend Mohanlal. Back in 1998, when the two were shooting for the film, HariKrishnans, he would get lunch for himself and also for Mohanlal. The food he served the latter was all homecooked by Mammootty’s wife Sulfath. Such was the effect of his meals, that Mohanlal insisted Mammootty begin the tradition of hosting a special biryani lunch for the crew of all his films. The tradition that began almost two decades ago still continues.

Touted to be a social drama, Kaathal: The Core, will feature Mammootty as an influential politician with core communist beliefs, while Jyothika plays his wife in the film. Notably, the upcoming movie which is directed by Jeo Baby, marks the first-ever collaboration of Mammootty and Jyothika. In addition to this, the film also marks the comeback of Jyothika in the Malayalam film industry after 12 years.

