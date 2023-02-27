The first look of megastar Mammootty’s investigative thriller Kannur Squad was unveiled on Sunday putting all the speculations about its title to rest. The film is the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj. The actor dropped the first poster of the film on Twitter on Sunday, where he can be seen sporting an intense look. He tweeted, “Presenting The First Look Poster of Kannur Squad!"

Check out the poster here-

Ever since the tweet was posted, friends and fans went into a frenzy with excitement and anticipation for the release of the movie. Here’s how the Twitter users reacted:

Casting Director Paragg Mehta wrote, “My first south film that too with Mammootty Sir! Can’t hold the Excitement! Thank you Sunil Singh sir and Roby Varghese Sir."

A user commented on the look and wrote, “Serious and stylish look is a perfect blend for Mammootty."

One wrote, “Waiting."

Another user wrote, “The squad is gearing up."

One hailed the movie to be a “Quality item."

One more wrote, “Can’t wait for this one."

The shooting for the film began a few days ago and a few of the major locations for the movie are- Kannur, Kasargod, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Paala, Pune, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Mangaluru, and Coimbatore.

Kannur Squad is written by Rony David and Muhammed Shafi. The movie will be produced under Mammootty’s production banner Mammootty Kampany and it will be the fourth venture- after movies like Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Rorschach, and Kaathal – The Core. Actor Dulquer Salmaan‘s production house named Wayfarer Films will be distributing the movie in Kerala. As of now, the details regarding the cast of the film have been kept under wraps.

Mammootty was last seen in Christopher by B Unnikrishnan. He will next feature in a Telugu film titled Agent. It will star Akhil Akkineni in the lead role.

