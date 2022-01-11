Mammootty's Latest College Reunion Photo Proves Why He's Called 'Never-Ageing' Megastar

The fans of Malayalam superstar Mammootty were recently shocked and at the same time elated after seeing a photograph of their favourite actor with his college friends. The picture is said to be from a reunion function at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, from where Mammootty took his B.A. graduation degree. In the picture going viral on social media, the actor looks stunning in a mundu and printed t-shirt with his usual flair for fashion.

The fans of the Malayalam Megastar cannot help but share on social media their appreciation for how young and fit he looks at the age of 70.

Advertisement

Speaking of the educational background, the actor has completed his B. A degree from Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, and pursued LLB from Government Law College in Ernakulam. As a junior artist, he made his acting debut with Anubhavangal Paalichakal, which was released in 1971.

Furthermore, in 2022, Mammootty has a lot of projects. Among them are Bheeshma Parvam directed by Amal Neerad, Puzhu by Ratheena PT, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam by Lijo Jose.

However, Mammootty has revealed the first look of his upcoming film CBI 5 on his social media handles. The fifth instalment of the CBI franchise is set to bring back Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer, an officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.