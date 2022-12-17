Mammootty’s Nanpagal Nerathu Mayakkam To Be Released in Theatres Soon, Makers Confirm

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala, (IFFK), held between December 9 to December 16 this year, witnessed the screening of plenty of noteworthy regional films that received several critical accolades. Of the many movies that premiered at the gala event, director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s fantasy film Nanpagal Nerathu Mayakkam received rave reviews from critics. Now, this Mammootty-starrer is finally headed straight to hit theatres. Although the release date is yet to be announced, the makers, in a social media post have confirmed that the film will mark its presence at the movie screens very soon.

The official production company of superstar Mammootty - Mammootty Kampany, dropped the announcement on their official Instagram handle. “Just wait a little more, like an afternoon dream, he is coming to steal your minds," read the caption of the post that featured a surprised-looking Mammootty amid silhouettes.

Excited fans left no stone unturned to share their enthusiasm upon the announcement. They took to the comments and filled the section with numerous heart and fire emojis. While one user expressed his gratitude and wrote, “Thank you" another simply revealed that they “Cannot wait" for the release.

Helmed by Lijo, Nanpagal Nerathu Mayakkam is produced collaboratively by Mammootty Kampany and Amen Movie Monastery. While S Hareesh has written the script, cinematographer Theni Eswar has done a commendable job in the field of filming. Besides Mammootty, the fantasy film also stars Ramya Pandian, Sanjana Dipu, Vipin Atley, and T Suresh Babu among others.

As per the film’s plot summary on the official website of IFFK, Nanpagal Nerathu Mayakkam revolves around a man named Thomas who dozes off on a bus to Kerala and forgot about his destination. “… James stops the bus in a village in Tamil Nadu. He starts to speak in Tamil like a native of the place, Sundaram, and behaves like him, confusing all… the villagers alike. He walks amidst faith, delusion, dream, and trance, followed by others."

Meanwhile, the Kerala police complained about a group of protestors trying to break into the IFFK venue during the film screenings. The police claimed that the protestors did not have delegate passes for the event and were trying to enter the premises forcefully.

