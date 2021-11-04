Man Attacks Vijay Sethupathi and Team at Bengaluru Airport; Video Goes Viral

A video of an unidentified man trying to assault actor Vijay Sethupathi and his team at the Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sethupathi, surrounded by his aides, is seen walking at the Bengaluru airport when suddenly a man runs towards the actor from behind and jumps on him. Sethupathi’s security personnel immediately surround him and pull the unidentified assailant away.

Talking to IANS, a source close to the actor said that the incident in question happened at the Bangalore airport in the early hours of Wednesday. Vijay Sethupathi had reportedly arrived in Bengaluru for the shoot of the upcoming premiere of ‘MasterChef Tamil.’

Stating that the incident was not a serious one, the source said that the unidentified person, who was in an inebriated state, was creating a nuisance. Eventually, a minor argument erupted between the two sides after which the actor and his team chose to leave the place. However, the person is believed to have followed the actor and attempted to land a kick.

The blow is believed to have landed on one of those accompanying the actor. Police personnel quickly stepped in to restrain the man while the actor was safely escorted out.

Vijay Sethupathi, however, did not choose to press charges and no police complaint has been filed against the man.

