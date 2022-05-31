Man Lying In Bed With 60 Tickets Of Kamal Haasan's Vikram Goes Viral

The bookings for Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram are open, and the fans, as was expected, can’t keep calm. The film will hit the big screen on June 3, and in the meantime, a picture of a fan lying in a bed with 60 tickets to Vikram is going viral on social media. The picture represents the madness around the Kamal Haasan-starrer, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil.

Kamal Haasan is returning to the big screen after a break of four years. While Kamal, Vijay and Fahaad feature in full-fledged roles, Suriya’s cameo is something a lot of fans are looking forward to. Tickets for the opening day of the film are in high demand in major cities, including Chennai.

Another video from Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screens theatre has gone viral. The video shows a large queue of fans who want their tickets to Vikram booked. The video has crossed over 75,000 views and 4,000 likes.

One of the users said, “The craze is on a whole different level."

Ramesh Bala, a trade specialist, tweeted about Vikram’s pre-booking, “Vikram is the highest Pre-release Business in Ulaganayagan ‘s Career."

Kamal has personally travelled to Kerala, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi for the promotion of Vikram. The interest in the film has increased as Kamal has said that the final scene featuring Surya in the film will take the film to a possible sequel.

