Man Taking Selfie With Urfi Javed, Spitting Pan in Viral Video is Bhojpuri Star

Actor and model Urfi Javed is once again in news for her latest appearance. The Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday, posing for the paparazzi. Her photoshoot in a short, pink coloured cut dress was gatecrashed by one of her fans.

A video of the incident has gone viral on Instagram. In the clip, the man who requested her for a selfie is seen spitting the pan on the road and that cracked Urfi. The man is being called a ‘Gutka lover fan of the Urfi’. However, the real name of the man in the viral video is Sanjay Verma, an actor who predominantly works in Bhojpuri films.

Sanjay Verma can be seen pulling Urfi close to take a picture. He soon exited the frame, while Urfi continued to laugh. In the comment section of the viral video, netizens rebuked him for spitting pan on road.

Bhojpuri actor-comedian Verma has worked in the industry with stars like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and Arvind Akela Kallu. With his comic timing, he made the audience laugh by playing supporting roles in many films like Pawan Putra and Bhaag Khesari Bhaag in Bhojpuri.

Verma has also worked in the web series Ashram and is busy shooting for the third part of the show. He is also a part of the Raktanchal 2 web series.

Meanwhile, Urfi makes the headlines for her fashion choices and is often subjected to trolling on social media. Urfi has been seen in a song titled Hul Chul, which is currently trending in 10th position in the music category of Youtube.

Vocals for the song have been provided by Korala Maan and Gurlez Akhtar. In the video, Urfi looks ravishingly gorgeous in a traditional outfit.

