Man Udu Udu Zhala Lead Hruta Durgule Announces her Relationship With This Director

Hruta Durgule, the actor who plays the role of Deepali in the show, Man Udu Udu Zhala, has been active on social media for a long time. She keeps posting photos and videos on her Instagram account and her fans love her for it. Recently, she shared a story on her Instagram account which has become a hot topic among her fans.

In the post, Hruta shared a photo of herself and famous director Prateek Shah. In this photo, she announced that she and Pratik are in a relationship. The photo, which shows Prateek and Hruta in all-black and all-yellow ensembles respectively, has caught the imagination of her fans and is currently going viral on the internet.

Prateek is a well-known name in the Hindi television industry, having previously directed hit television shows such as Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha and Teri Meri Ek Jindri. Like Hruta, Prateek has also confirmed the relationship by posting the same photo on his social media account. Many artists and fans have commented on Rita’s post and congratulated her. You can see the post here:

Hruta Durgule, who has a degree in Mass Communication, debuted with the television show ‘Durva’. She later starred in the ‘Butterfly’ series. Currently, she is starring in the show ‘Man Udu Udu Zhala’ opposite Ajinkye Raut.

The show captured the imagination of the viewers right from its first episode. The pairing of Hruta and Ajinkya is very special to the audience. In this show, Hruta essays the role of Deepali, who is a very principled woman. While living her life, she encounters Indra, a rowdy man who changes her life.

