Man Udu Udu Zhala Update: Malati Hides Deepali-Indrajeet Relationship From Manohar

Fans of Marathi television serial Man Udu Udu Zhala were surprised when they saw Malati watching Indrajeet tying a garland at Deepali’s (her daughter) hair. They felt quite relieved after seeing that Malati approved the relationship. Even after this situations are not completely at ease in Deshpande family due to the fact that Malati has not revealed about this relationship to her husband Manohar. This situation seems to be getting complex in the upcoming episodes.

According to the recent promo, Manohar is seen having a discussion with Malati that Deepali is spending more time at Salgaonkar’s (Indrajeet Salgaonkar) house. Malati feels scared listening to this. Malati feels that Manohar must be getting an inkling of where the things are heading. She is also feeling tense due to the fact that Manohar has just recovered from an illness. Malati feels that this news could have an adverse effect on Manohar’s health. After a lot of contemplation, Malati finally decides to hide this news but the question arises till when she will be able to do this? How will Manohar react to this news? Will Manohar be able to bear the fact that Deepali, who has always obeyed his orders, has decided to live with someone without his permission? The answers to these questions will be there in upcoming episodes of Man Udu Udu Zhala.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Deepali is also going through a dilemma over her relationship with Indrajeet. Deepali has goes through a compulsion as she has always given priority to her parent’s wishes and now she has not yet disclosed about her relationship. Talking about career, she obeyed her father’s wish and started working as a loan recovery agent in SP bank. Even regarding her relationship, her parents have quite an overbearing attitude. They have shown their disliking for the couple, who keeps their relationship secret or elope for marriage.

Advertisement

With a cast ensemble of Ajinkya Raut, Hruta Durgule, Arun Nalawade and others Man Udu Udu Zhala has become a big hit among the Marathi audience. Hruta Durgule plays the role of Deepali while Ajinkya Raut plays the role of Indrajeet. The show airs on Zee Marathi at 7.30pm on all week days.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.