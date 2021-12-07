Vijay Sethupathi Attacker Files Criminal Case Against Vikram Vedha Actor

Maha Gandhi, the man who was involved in a physical fight with Vijay Sethupathi and his manager Johnson inside the Bengaluru airport last month, has now filed a criminal case against the actor. He has filed a case in Chennai’s Saidapet Court seeking criminal action on Vijay and his manager Johnson. In his petition, Gandhi stated that on November 2, he was travelling to Mysore for a medical checkup and he met Vijay at the Bengaluru airport where he was beaten up.

In his petition, Gandhi said that since he was also an actor, he tried to start a conversation with Vijay. Gandhi said that he praised Vijay for bagging the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Super Deluxe’. The petitioner has claimed that not only was Vijay rude to him but also degraded his caste.

Gandhi further said in his petition that he was attacked by Vijay and Johnson. He claimed that he was hit on the ear, which has caused him hearing problems. Furthermore, he defended himself, claiming he never attacked Vijay or his manager.

The petition has been admitted to the court and is expected to come for a hearing soon.

Last month, a video of a man trying to attack Vijay Sethupathi at the Bangalore airport had gone viral. Maha Gandhi, who was the co-passenger of Vijay Sethupathi in the flight, had said that he went to wish the actor for his National Award. However, the actor gave a sarcastic comment about his wish and it led to an argument.

In an interview with a Youtube channel, Maha Gandhi had claimed that he was beaten up by Vijay and his manager Johnson at the Bengaluru airport. The matter was widely reported in the media and now he has filed a criminal case against the actor and his manager.

