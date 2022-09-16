‘Man With Golden Smile’: Kumar Bangarappa Shares Pics With Puneeth Rajkumar

Actor and politician Kumar Bangarappa shared a few never-seen-before pictures with late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The pictures appear to be from a religious event. In the snaps, Kumar Bangarappa and Puneeth Rajkumar are seen greeting each other with smiles. As you swipe left, you’ll see the actor-politician, who is dressed in a dark violet shirt, in conversation with Puneeth Rajkumar, who picked a light blue colour for the event. Sharing the photographs, Kumar Bangarappa picked an apt caption to describe the late actor. “Puneeth Rajkumar - a man with the golden smile," he wrote.

Fans dropped a series of heart, fire, and heart eyes emoji in the comment section. Some even tweaked Kumar Bangarappa’s caption saying that the actor also had a “golden heart." “Golden smile and golden heart," a fan commented, while another said, “including golden heart." Others expressed that they “really miss" the late actor.

Advertisement

Have a look:

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died last year in October, following a cardiac arrest. The tragic demise of the actor has left a void in the industry as well as in the hearts of fans, who don’t miss any occasion to remember him. After the Ganpathi celebrations, which saw Ganesh idol disguised as Puneeth Rajkumar, the South Indian International Awards 2022 (SIIMA) also paid tribute to him. In the event, Puneeth Rajkumar was honoured with the Best Actor Award.

Top showsha video

SIIMA 2022 announced the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) award’ to Puneeth Rajkumar for the film, Yuvarathnaa. The entire team of Yuvarathnaa was present at the event to accept the award.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on September 9, Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Lucky Man released in theaters. Directed by Nagendra Prasad, Puneeth appears as Paramatma (God) in the romantic fantasy. Lucky Man, which is an official remake of Oh My Kadavule, has hit the right chords of the audience. The film also stars Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri, Roshni Prakash, Nagabhushana and Sadhu Kokila.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here