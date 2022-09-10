Manasanamaha Director Deepak Reddy Meets Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; See Pics

Deepak Reddy, the director of the critically acclaimed Telugu film Manasanamaha, recently met with the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On September 9, the filmmaker shared a couple of pictures with the Andra Pradesh CM along with a sweet note for him. The caption of his post read, “Met hon.CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Anna. That unmatchable aura and the most grounded nature. Can never forget his words and reception. A day to remember and celebrate. Thank you, Hemachandra Reddy sir, for this opportunity."

In a string of pictures, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen awarding Deepak Reddy with the certificate of the Guinness World Records. The CM and Telugu director were all smiles as they posed for the lens. In one of the pictures, the politician is also seen honouring Deepak with a bouquet.

Soon after Deepak Reddy’s photographs with the CM of Andhra Pradesh surfaced on Instagram, netizens flooded the comment section of his post with congratulatory wishes.

Manasanamaha starred Drishika Chander, Viraj Ashwin, Prithvi Sharma and Sri Valli Raghavender in the lead roles. It was produced by UV creations. The film recently received the Guinness World Record for collecting the highest number of awards, nationally and internationally. Manasanamaha has won as many as 513 awards so far. The Telugu film has been dubbed into Tamil and Kannada languages. It has even been shortlisted for the Oscars.

In an interview with India Today, Deepak Reddy said, “It was unexpected because we just applied for the record. Honestly, I wasn’t anticipating it to reach the district also. Hence, I was really surprised. We got the news before the announcement, but I was so shocked that I did not even put it out in public. It was one of the most priceless moments ever."

Talking about Manasanamaha’s Oscars nomination, he shared, “Honestly, the fact that the short film has qualified to be an official Oscar nomination for a short is surreal. The Oscar is the highest range term that we will talk about when it comes to film and also the record, so we are just filled with gratitude as we have been winning some of the prestigious awards. Again, for the Oscars, we never expected it at all. Out of the 40 short films sent, we got shortlisted, which is great. We did not make it to the finals but to get shortlisted itself was such an amazing thing."

