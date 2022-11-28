Manasi Naik And Pradeep Kharera Are Getting Divorced. Deets Inside

Popular Marathi actress Manasi Naik has confirmed her divorce from her husband, professional boxer Pradeep Kharera. The actress has recently opened up about her divorce rumours and has made serious allegations about Pradeep.

The duo tied the knot in 2021. Before that, they were reportedly in a live-in relationship. However, now the Zabardast-fame actress has announced that she is separating from her husband and has also applied for divorce in court.

A few days ago, the actress shared several photos with captions hinting at the couple’s struggling relationship. The actress has also removed her photos with her husband, which took social media by storm and left the netizens in shock.

Now during her recent interview with Isaakal, the actress confirmed the news about her divorce. She said, “Some people hook up with a person just to get fame and money. They are good as long as they get money and fame, and they take as much as they can get. Something similar happened to me".

She added, “After the divorce talks started, many people are asking me that, before marriage, didn’t you know what he was like?" Don’t you know when? I will tell them that before marriage we were living in a live-in relationship. We were together during the Corona lockdown." Mansi said that the duo had been treating each other well then.

Manasi has also told the media that she wants to focus on her career, as her friends, family and loved ones have bestowed their faith in her. She also said, “I am emotionally drained as I have always believed in love. At this moment also I feel love exists but for me now it would be very difficult to trust somebody again."

Not so long ago, the actress shared a post that she captioned, “Don’t Play Games With a Girl who Can Play Better". In the photo, the actress can be seen donning a beautiful black dress.

Pradeep has not given any statement on the same. On the other hand, he is currently posting pictures and videos showcasing his work, fitness routine, etc.

