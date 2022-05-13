Manassinakkare to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Rise of Nayanthara as Superstar

Nayanthara enjoys superstardom in the south industry because of her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She is quite popular across five southern states and one of the much sought after actresses. According to reports, she is the highest-paid actress in the south industry.

The 37-year-old diva was the first and the only actress from the south film industry to make it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List in 2018. Nayanthara has been frequently delivering hits across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language films for more than a decade now.

Nayanthara made her debut in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Her sincere performance in the film was appreciated by the audiences. Rajinikanth starrer 2005 film, Chandramukhi, was the turning point for Nayanthara’s career. She played Rajinikanth’s love interest in the movie, which became a huge hit.

In the following years, Nayanthara showed her versatility when she starred in Ajith’s Billa and Shyamaprasad’s Malayalam film Elektra.

From 2013 onwards Nayanthara starred in critically acclaimed films like Maya, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Dora, Aramm, Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal. Nayanthara also played the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in Annatthe, which released in November last year. The Siva directorial grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Nayanthara’s transition to OTT has also been seamless. Nayanthara’s Tamil thriller Netrikann released last year and received critical acclaim.

Nayanthara’s latest film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which released on April 28, is on a rampage at the box office. The movie has been directed by Nayanthara’s fiance, Vignesh Shivan. The film is a romantic comedy, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has received positive reviews on social media, and it has collected around Rs 50 crore at the box office since its release.

