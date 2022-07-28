Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Reveals the Actor Playing Villain in Agni Nakshatram

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna is making headlines for her upcoming film Agni Nakshatram. On Wednesday, she shared an important update on the film. Siddique, the Nandi award winner, has been roped in to play the antagonist in Agni Nakshatram. Lakshmi wrote in the caption, “Introducing the ferocious pharma tycoon Balaram Varma. Nothing or no one can stop his devious mind. An honour for us to have the veteran actor from Kerala, Siddique Garu, be a part of our film."

Siddique looks every bit fiery in a pharma tycoon’s look. Fans were thrilled to see Siddique in this avatar. One user requested Lakshmi to release this film on the OTT platform in different languages. According to the follower, OTT will help this film in maintaining good reach among the audience.

Advertisement

Lakshmi is on cloud nine with this project and leaving no stone unturned to promote it. She shared a glimpse of the film in June on Instagram. The Bachelor’s actress wrote in the caption that she was delighted to act in Agni Nakshatram with her father.

Lakshmi expressed happiness over the fact that she was producing this project with her father. She advised her followers to always follow their hearts and never be demotivated. According to Lakshmi, this movie is a dream come true.

Advertisement

Stunning visuals and thrilling background music were the plus points of this glimpse from Agni Nakshatram. Prateek Prajosh penned the screenplay and directed Agni Nakshatram. Gokul Bharathi has handled the photography. Lijo K Jose has scored the music

Lakshmi also shared a behind the scene from Agni Nakshatram’s sets.

Advertisement

The release date of Agni Nakshatram is yet to be announced.

Apart from Agni Nakshatram, Lakshmi is associated with two films Monster and Lechindi Mahila Lokam. Monster is currently in the post-production stage and will hit the big screen on September 7. Lechindi Mahila Lokam is currently being shot under the direction of duo Carthyk-Arjun. They have penned this film along with Mahi Illindra and Vishwa Karun.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here