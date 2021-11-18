Manchu Mohan Babu's Younger Brother Rangaswamy Dies After Heart Attack

Telugu superstar Manchu Mohan Babu’s younger brother Rangaswamy has passed away at the age of 63 after suffering a massive heart attack. Mohan Babu’s family and relatives are currently in mourning.

The news has also come as a shock to Mohan Babu’s fans, who are praying for the departed soul to rest in peace. According to reports, the last rites of Rangaswamy will be performed on Thursday morning.

Rangaswamy had not entered the world of movies and mostly spent his time in farming activities at his residence in Tirupati. He was also an active participant in a large number of social causes and drives undertaken by Mohan Babu.

According to reports, Rangaswamy had been suffering from chest pain before the heart attack. He was brought to a private hospital in Tirupati after the attack where the doctors tried their best to revive him, but the efforts went in vain. Rangaswamy is survived by his wife Kantamma.

Advertisement

Manchu Mohanbabu is an actor, producer and Telugu industry legend. He has three children — sons Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Manoj, and a daughter Manchu Lakshmi.

Manchu Vishnu recently won the presidential elections for MAA (Movie Artist Association). Mohan Babu has acted in over five hundred films and is currently a top actor in the Telugu film industry. Apart from Manchu Vishnu, his second son Manchu Manoj is also a star in the industry. Daughter Manchu Lakshmi is a television anchor, actor and producer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.