Manchu Vishnu Takes Legal Action Against People Targetting Mohan Babu, Film Son of India

Veteran actor Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Vishnu are not taking lightly the trolls and memes ridiculing them and their film Son of India. Legal notices have been sent by the father-son duo to trolls, memers, Youtube channels and individual accounts on various social media platforms criticising the film. Mohan Babu and Manchu have found the content shared on these platforms derogatory.

Manchu’s production company 24 Frames Factory is serving these notices. In the notice, it’s been said that they (Mohan Babu’s family) have maintained restraint despite the derogatory nature of posts. Now, as it was described further in the notice that they feel this trolling has gone overboard. The copies of these notices are circulating widely on social media.

Notice also mentioned that they (Mohan Babu’s family) will sue the establishment and claim compensation up to Rs 10 crore. Notice clearly said that these targeted personal attacks will be considered a cognizable cyber offence. Concerned police officers will be approached for redressal, the notice concluded.

Advertisement

Mohan Babu had previously accused two heroes of being behind this troll gang. Mohan Babu said that these two heroes have recruited about fifty to a hundred people especially to target his family. Some say that Mohan Babu was implying Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, who supported Prakash Raj in the Actors Guild Election. Prakash Raj contested against Manchu Vishnu in these elections. The veteran actor said that memes are created for evoking fun but they should not harm others.

Mohan Babu has faced a massive backlash for his film Son of India. The film failed at the box office and has been criticised a lot for its clumsy storyline. Son of India has been written and directed by Diamond Ratna Babu. Apart from Mohan Babu, Mohammad Ali, Tanikella Bharani, Pragya Jaiswal were also a part of this film. Manchu Vishnu’s wife Veronica has provided costumes for Mohan Babu in this film. Son of India has been bankrolled by the 24 Frames factory and Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.