Mandakini on Boycott Culture in Bollywood: I Don’t Support This, Lot of Effort Goes Into Making a Film

Veteran actress Mandakini will forever be remembered for her debut film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Directed by the legendary Raj Kapoor, the romantic drama film also starred Rajiv Kapoor in lead roles. She then acted in a few more successful films, such as Dance Dance with Mithun Chakraborty, Kahan Hai Kanoon with Aditya Pancholi and Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda. Mandakini who recently made her comeback with a music video has quipped on the boycott culture which caught pace with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and has now snowballed into a full-fledged cancel campaign against Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha.

In an interview with ETimes, the veteran actor expressed, “I don’t support this boycott culture. Artists and technicians work really hard and a lot of effort goes into making a film. People should go and watch movies in the theatres. An artist is always an artist. Whatever he is doing is for the public’s entertainment."

Additionally, she also shared her views on the nepotism debate that has managed to intensify over the years. She said, “As far as nepotism is concerned, I think it is quite a natural phenomenon. When an actor is working, his children grow up in that atmosphere. It is natural for the kids to feel like doing the same thing that their parents are doing. Children accompany their parents on sets and social events. They meet directors, producers and other actors there. So it is natural to get influenced and there is nothing wrong in following your parents’ footsteps."

Mandakini also spoke about her decision regarding quitting the glitz and glamour industry. She revealed, “This is something I felt at that time. I was married and had kids who were very small at that time. I decided to quit the industry and concentrate on my family life. Now that I am done with most of the responsibilities and my children have grown up, I felt it was time for me to resume. There are also ample opportunities around now with the advent of OTT. There was no OTT during that time. Even female-oriented content is on the rise and that is the best part now. Today, actresses have the liberty to choose roles. During my time, there was not much scope for female actors. Now, the situation is far better and I think it is something that excites everyone."

After a long sabbatical score of 26 years, Mandakini released a song titled ‘Maa O Maa’ which also marks the debut of her son, Rabbil Thakur. The song that was released earlier last week is an ode to the beautiful bond between a mother and her child.

