Mandira Bedi Posts Sizzling Selfies in Gorgeous Red Bikini, Mouni Roy Reacts

Mandira Bedi is an avid social media user and treats her fans to glimpses of her life frequently. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and gave her fans some mid-week refreshments. She raised temperatures by posting a collection of selfies that feature Bedi in a sizzling red bikini and sunglasses as she posed for the camera. Mandira looked absolutely breathtaking in the montage of selfies she posted from her vacation in Phuket, Thailand. She chose to wear a red two-piece that flaunted her summer body and revealed a tattoo.

The actor accessorised a red bandana and a pair of sunglasses as she basked under the summer sun. Bedi was absolutely glowing as she stood in the silver sands and clear blue waters.

The post was captioned, “#thankyou for the sunshine, the sea, the sand and the brilliant 4 days. ❤️❣️It made my week, it made my month! @adimots @zoejaneblues."

Fans went wild over the photos in the comment section. Many complimented her body and her fitness regimen who others labelled her “hot", and gushed over her simple yet hot ensemble. Mouni Roy, whose wedding to Suraj Nambiar was attended by Bedi, was all praises and commented, “My 🔥🔥🔥." Several other fans mimicked Roy and praised Bedi with strings of fire and heart emojis.

Mandira Bedi saw the loss of her husband, Raj Kaushal in 2021. Kaushal passed away following cardiac arrest in June 2021 and left Bedi with their son, Vir and adopted daughter, Tara. In an interview with ETimes in the past, when asked about a post on the topic of prayers, grace and gratitude she said, “I had no choice but to give a positive, happy and loving home to my kids. I had a lot of anger and negativity in my life. I have done all therapies to calm myself. I have worked so hard to get to that place, so now it takes a lot to derail me. Hereon, my path is to keep my kids and myself going."

On the work front, Bedi last appeared in the 2021 release “Romantic" and the 2019 release “Saaho" starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

