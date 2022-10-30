Mandira Bedi Posts Video of Her Working Out During Vacation, Fans Call Her an Inspiration

Mandira Bedi is surely one of the fittest celebrities out there. The actress and anchor has a fab body even at the age of 50 and continues to be an inspiration for many. Her dedication to fitness is evident from her workout videos on social media. On Sunday, Mandira posted an Instagram Reel which was a collage of her engaged in various exercises even during a vacation.

Trying to motivate her fans to not skip their workouts even during a vacation, Mandira wrote, “Solo trip or #familyvacay , never without a few workouts!! Massive calorie burn (along with the massive calorie intake !! For me, variety is the spice of life! So it was Gym, swim and the great outdoors!!"

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The video showed her swimming in the pool, doing lunges and shoulder taps, running on the treadmill and doing various exercises inside the gym as well as outside in the resort she is staying at. Take a look:

Mandira seemed to inspire people with her workout video, as many commented they needed to get back to their fitness regimes, too. One follower commented, “You are an inspiration. During my vacay, gained so much. Now have to rush to get back."

Another user wrote, “You go girl! Such strength and perseverance to push through and March ahead with discipline and dedication and determination Such an inspiration."

Read all the Latest Movies News here