Mandira Bedi Says Mouni Roy's Wedding Was a Turning Point for Her: My Life Has Gone Through a Lot in This Last Year

The last year has been extremely tough on actress Mandira Bedi as she lost her husband Raj Kaushal to a cardiac arrest. She was trying hard to get back to normal life and spend tie with her two kids. So when fans so her dancing her heart out at Mouni Roy’s wedding, they were happy for the actress. Mouni and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 and Mandira, who is a close friend of the bride, was seen dancing to the tracks of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla for their Woman Up S3 series, she expressed that the wedding was a turning point for her. She told the publication, “My life has gone through a lot in this last year and she is a very close friend of mine and for me that was me turning a corner because I have not been meeting too many people in the last little while. At Mouni’s wedding is when I just said, “you know what, 2022, new year, it’s her wedding and I went out there and I had to be present for her. I was not there for her bridal shower, I was not there for her a couple of things before."

“So, I went out there and I really did actually let go of a lot of sadness that I was going through and I enjoyed myself at the wedding. I danced and had fun on DDLJ songs. I had a very nice time in those 3 days. It was a turning point for me, I turned a corner when I was there," Mandira Bedi said.

Meanwhile, Raj Kaushal breathed his last on July 1, last year after a heart attack. Several B-Town actors had paid their last respect to the filmmaker. Mandira is still coping with the loss and is also essaying the role of both mother and father to her and Raj’s children – Vir and Tara. The couple tied the knot in 1999.

