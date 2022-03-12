Mandira Bedi Shares She Had Stopped Praying for a While, Did Not Have a Grip Over Her Emotions

The last year has been extremely tough on actress Mandira Bedi as she lost her husband Raj Kaushal to a cardiac arrest. She was trying hard to get back to normal life and spend tie with her two kids. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress and television presenter opened her heart and spoke about her work, her kids and how she had stopped praying at one point. Speaking about what gives her the inner strength to put up positive posts, Bedi expressed that she doesn’t consider social media as a place of negativity. “I find a piece of paper, write out what I want, colour correct it and put it out. I am work in progress, starting all over again. I think it’s never too late to begin again or acquire knowledge about anything. It motivates me when I put such stuff out," she explained.

When the publication asked her whether she questioned God, she revealed that she had stopped praying at one point but never questioned the almighty.

“Things have happened in my life unexpectedly or haven’t gone the way we wanted. In that too, there is some grace and God’s plan. I did take a break from prayer but now I bow my head- right from morning when I open my eyes to the lunch that comes in my plate to everything. I don’t believe in : Why this is happening to me? Or, why me? I had no choice but to be strong. I had no choice but to give a positive, happy and loving home to my kids. I had a lot of anger and negativity in my life. I have done all therapies to calm myself. I have worked so hard to get to that place, so now it takes a lot to derail me. Hereon, my path is to keep my kids and myself going," she told the publication.

Talking of the negativity that had engulfed her life, she continued, “I had been very busy, short of sleep. I hadn’t looked at the brighter side of life. Even workwise, the lows used to depress me. I was looking over my shoulder that my career is going to get over. I did not have a grip over my emotions. But now, I can take a moment and take stock of the situation."

She said that she has now come to the realisation that no one is in control of their situations in life but can be responsible for the way they react to those situations.

Raj Kaushal breathed his last on July 1, last year after a heart attack. Several B-Town actors had paid their last respect to the filmmaker. Mandira is still coping with the loss and is also essaying the role of both mother and father to her and Raj’s children – Vir and Tara. The couple tied the knot in 1999.

