Mandira Bedi Styles Her Short Hair for a Perfect Saree Look Using a Baseball Cap, Watch Video

If you ever wondered how actress and TV anchor Mandira Bedi aces her saree looks, fret no more. The 50-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram on Thursday and revealed her saree draping technique. Besides teaching viewers how to drape a six-yard fabric, Mandira also showed us that only she can nail a baseball cap with a saree.

The video begins with Mandira walking in her black petticoat and black blouse in front of the camera. The actress begins her video, “So I am about to get ready for an event. I have done saree time videos before but this one has a twist." Mandira was seen adjusting her saree fabric. The twist, as explained by Mandira, was her wearing a baseball cap. “Ask me why, because I have short hair and people do various things to keep their hair in order, mine is a baseball cap. Now, this becomes a saree time video, a slightly bizarre one the way I look."

Advertisement

Mandira goes on to arrange the pleats of the black saree. The pallu of Mandira’s saree featured a red print with slight sequin work. Without a mirror in front of her, Mandira draped the saree within two minutes with just her smartphone camera as a guide. To finish off her look, Mandira removed her baseball cap to reveal a perfectly curled pixie hairstyle. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Mandira wrote in the caption, “The hair must also be kept in check no? Other people wear curlers. I wear a cap!" The caption was followed by a bunch of hashtags. One of the hashtags read, “This is how I do it."

Mandira’s unique method of styling her hair and smooth saree draping skill certainly left her followers impressed. One of the followers commended Mandira’s video and wrote in the comments, “You make it look so easy! This year I’m definitely going to wear more saris. All thanks to your encouragement."

Mandira recently returned from her vacation in Phuket and shared some stunning tropical pictures on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.