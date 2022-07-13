Mandira Bedi To Reunite With Ekta Kapoor For A Family Drama

Mandira Bedi, who is known for her fitness regime and a disciplined lifestyle, is all set to make a comeback on television with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming family-drama, tentatively titled Sansaar. Mandira

The show is expected to be similar to the 1994’s Raja Babu, which featured Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Although there has been no such official announcement from the makers, if the sources are to be believed, Mandira has joined the cast of the show.

The source said, “The makers have made Mandira Bedi play a negative lead role in the show. She will portray one of the major characters. The actress will play a business tycoon, who is the mother of the female lead. She will be seen as a possessive mother."

Advertisement

If the rumours are true, actors like Aruna Irani and Alok Nath will be seen in crucial roles. Pearl V. Puri will play the male lead.

Mandira has been away from television for a long time, but she started her career with TV shows. She is known for the famous serial Shanti to be aired on Doordarshan that came in the year 1994. After this, she has also worked in serials like Kyunki Saas Bha Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aurat, Dushman, and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi.

Mandira Bedi made her debut with the evergreen film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead. We still remember the quintessential dialogue by late Amrish Puri. “Ja Simran ja, jee le aapni zindagi." Mandira played the role of Kajol’s cousin in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.