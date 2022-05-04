Mandira Bedi Treats Fans to Sizzling Bikini Pics As She Vacays in Phuket

Channelling her love for water, pool and ocean amid the scorching summer heat, actress and model Mandira Bedi recently treated her fans to a couple of steamy pool pics dressed in a bikini. Mandira is currently enjoying a blissful vacation in Phuket, Thailand and in her recent social media post, we see her in a place where she gets “the most amount of calm."

In the pictures posted by Mandira Bedi, we see the actress slipping into steamy bikinis as she showcases her toned body. Her bikini diaries are proof that she is making the most of her time during the vacation. In her photos, Mandira is seen clad in breezy bikinis as she poses at the swimming pool. In the first photo, we see Mandira dressed in bikini, as she covered her head with a bucket hat. She even added a pair of tinted sunshades to go with her pool look.Along with the snaps, she wrote, “In the place that gives me the most amount of calm.. the water, the ocean, the pool." A red heart emoji completed the post. Take a look:

Advertisement

While Mandira Bedi is on her Thailand vacation, she hasn’t forgotten to drop an adorable birthday wish for her friend Aditya Motwane. Previously, she posted a set of photos where both of them are seen enjoying their time at a swimming pool. Check the pics below:

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress showcased the glimpses from her travel diaries. Earlier, when Mandira flew down to Thailand, the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actress went around exploring the different wonders tucked in different corners of India. She posted a photo where she visited the Elephanta Caves. She captioned the image, “How about seeing a little bit of India first? Cave number 1 Elephanta Caves. Trimurti."

Mandira Bedi also posted a photo standing in front of the Gateway of India. She wrote, “An iconic start to the morning." Her smile in the photo is proof of her joy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking about her work front, Mandira Bedi was last seen in the 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.