Mandira Bedi Turns Instagram Comments Off After Facing Trolling Over Bikini Pics With Male Friend

Actress-host Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal in July last year, has been facing backlash on social media for posting a bikini picture with a male friend on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Mandira posted two pictures with her friend on her Instagram account. In one of the pics, a bikini-clad Mandira can be seen giving a tight hug to her male friend as they chill in the pool. Sharing the pics, Mandira wrote, “Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17!"

As soon as she uploaded the pics, her comment section was flooded with hateful comments. Sadly, Mandira had to turn her Instagram comments off on this particular post.

Meanwhile, in February, Mandira took a trip down memory lane as Valentine’s Day marked her wedding anniversary with late husband Raj Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in 1999. This year would have been the couple’s 23rd wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Mandira shared pictures from their wedding and remembered Raj. “It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today," she captioned the pictures in which Raj looked handsome in the white sherwani while she looked gorgeous in the bridal attire.

Raj is known for directing movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo. His last rites took place in Mumbai with Mandira Bedi performing the ceremony. Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present at the funeral.

