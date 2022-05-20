Mangesh Borgaonkar's Instagram Post on Pune's Balgandharva Natyamandir Goes Viral

Actor Vishakha Subhedar recently commented on the poor condition of theatres in Pune. She publicly expressed her opinion about the filth and stench in the theatres like Balgandharva and Annabhau Sathe in Pune through a Facebook post. She even said in her social media post that it was difficult for artists to experiment there. Not only that, but she also requested the media to pay serious attention to the conditions of theatres. Now popular singer Mangesh Borgaonkar has also posted about Balgandharva Natyamandir in Pune.

In the post, he shared the photo of Balgandharva Natyamandir and wrote, “When the programme was held at Balgandharva Rangmandir Pune the day before yesterday, it was said, “Your last program here". Thought someone was having fun at the beginning. But unfortunately, it hurts since I found out the truth.

“The trees in the parking lot were cut down. Is this needed? Where are we recovering after Covid? On the other hand, I feel like an artist and fan who would be great if we pay attention to how facilities in all the theatres can be improved. Would love to know what you think."

Many of his fans have commented on the post. One of them said, “So sad", and another wrote, “So disappointing".

Magesh is quite active on social media. He has 63.9 k followers on his Instagram handle. After completing his graduation, Mangesh entered the Marathi music industry and sang various soulful songs such as Usavale Dhaage, Khandoba Aarti, Bhas Ha, Sadgurunatha, Nadavala Pakharu, PhotoCopy (2016), Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta (2012), and Mangalashtak Once More (2013) and several others.

Currently, he is a partner at Media Works Studio.

