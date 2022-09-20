Mani Ratnam Scolded Trisha and Aishwarya On The Sets of Ponniyin Selvan - Do You Know Why?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan will be sharing screen space for the first time in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which will hit theatres on September 30. In a recent interview, Trisha revealed that unlike their characters in the film, the two actresses share quite a rapport off-screen and were even scolded by the director for their camaraderie.

While speaking to NDTV, Trisha shared her experience of working with Aishwarya and heaped praises on her co-star. She called Aishwarya ‘beautiful’ and revealed that the movie required them to stay arch-rival like their respective characters, however, the two actresses got along with each other pretty well. And therefore, there were times when the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam would scold them too.

“I fortunately got to meet her and interact with her on the day one of my shoot. She is beautiful inside and out, I don’t even need to say that. The thing is, this was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film, but we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani sir would come and say, ‘listen, you guys are taking too much, stop talking, I can’t have this camaraderie for my scene’," she said.

Advertisement

The actress further mentioned that Aishwarya was lovely to work with and her command over the Tamil Language surprised everyone. “She is so warm and one of the most hardworking actors I have worked with. She spoke in chaste Tamil and how it has to be spoken. She will get up at 2 am and get ready with us. I am very honoured that I could share a screen space with her," Trisha added.

Advertisement

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. It is a magnum opus made on a whopping budget of 500 crores. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic character Nandini is shown as the antagonist while Trisha plays Chola princess Ilaya Piratti Kundavai Devi. It also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here