Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan grossed Rs 400 crore after its theatrical release on September 30. The period drama with the grandeur of Cholas was a mind-blowing spectacle for the audience. Team PS is expecting a similar box office response to the film’s second part as well. But when will PS 2 release?

The latest gossip in showbiz reveals that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been rescheduled from its April release date. As reported by media portals, this magnum opus is observing some delays due to some technical issues. The post-production work of the sequel is lackadaisical. Hence, it is anticipated that the project might get delayed. However, there is no official confirmation from the team.

An English daily, E- Times in conversation with an internal source from PS sets has reported that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 will indeed be released on April 28 as scheduled. It is also said that the team is trying to catch the deadline and employing editing professionals from across the world to release the mega project on April 28, 2023.

A source in a conversation with E-Times said, “The post-production work for the film is progressing well and steadily, and the makers will be coming up with a surprise announcement soon as they have some unique plans for the film promotion. So, the latest report doing rounds on social media regarding the film’s postponement is just a rumour."

Back in December 2022, Lyca Productions released the date of Ponniyin Selvan via a Tweet. “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!#CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @arrahman@madrastalkies_@LycaProductions @Tipsofficial@tipsmusicsouth@IMAX@primevideo"

The team shared the information with a 34 seconds motion trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2. The captivating trailer ends with mystery and while concluding that the fight for the throne continues. Fans were left wondering what would happen in the second installment after Ponniyin Selvan returned to the Kingdom after the first part’s fascinating conclusion. Who is the female figure who pulls Arulmozhi Varman out of the river? Is there any relationship between the two? Will Karthi aka Vanthiyathevan and Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhi Varman make it to the realm or will there be a tragedy? In the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan, all queries of the audience will be addressed. So are you ready?

Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 were filmed concurrently. It was disclosed that Mani Ratnam completed PS 1 and PS 2 in just 150 days. The audience was astounded — as was SS Rajamouli — by how swiftly and flawlessly the movie was finished.

