Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyn Selvan: Will MK Stalin Release Audio Album?

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus film, Ponniyn Selvan: Part One is slated to hit the big screen in September this year. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have organised a grand audio launch event for the film, which will mark the presence of Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin. It has been reported that the chief minister will also unveil the trailer of Ponniyn Selvan: Part One at the event.

According to reports, the audio launch is scheduled to take place on September 6 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. A lot of stars from the film industry will also grace the event with their presence. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Chiranjeevi, and SS Rajmouli, to name a few, will attend the audio launch event as special guests. The event will reportedly be kicked off with a melodious performance by AR Rahman.

Not so long ago, the makers of Ponniyn Selvan: Part One released the first song from the film, titled Ponni Nadhi. The song has been sung by AR Raihanah and Bamba Bakya, alongside AR Rahman. The lyrics of Ponni Nadhi are penned by Ilango Krishnan. Moreover, musical maestro AR Rahman has composed its music.

Ponniyin Selvan features an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban in the lead roles.

The film focuses on the 10th-century Chola dynasty. The Mani Ratnam directorial will be released in two parts. The highly-anticipated film is based on the eponymous novel by Krishnamurthy, which was published in five volumes. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will be released across India on September 30. The movie will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

