Maniesh Paul Shares How JugJugg Jeeyo Co-Star Varun Dhawan Asked Him To 'Think Like An Actor'; Here's Why

Maniesh Paul recently shared the screen with Varun Dhawan for JugJugg Jeeyo. In the film, Maniesh played the role of Kiara Advani’s brother. While Maniesh’s performance in the movie is being widely appreciated, recently the actor talked about his bond with Varun and revealed what happened when they used to go out for promotions.

Maniesh Paul shared how Badrinath Ki Dulhania used to joke with him whenever he used to take the mic during promotional events, asking him not to turn into a host. “Varun mujhe bahut baar khichta rehta hai. Like we were going for promotions and all also na, so he would say, ‘No hosting, you are the actor. Think like an actor’. Because I generally, I would see the mic and something would happen to me. So he was the one who was holding me, (and would say) ‘No relax, you’re an actor now. Think like an actor’. So that was very important," he told Pinkvilla.

Maniesh also talked about the ‘overwhelming’ response he has been getting after the release of JugJugg Jeeyo. He shared how he had not expected such a response from the audience and added that it is all because his character was written very well. “People will like me in that so much, I had no expectations of that. Yes obviously, when I saw the screenings with fans also, they were thrilled. The reactions that I was getting at every scene, every entry of mine, that was overwhelming. I was so happy and excited to see that," he added.

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film was released on June 24. Apart from Maniesh and Varun, it also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that JugJugg Jeeyo saw a massive jump at the box office on its second Sunday and earned Rs 6.10 crore across the country. With this, the total collection of the film so far in the country is Rs 67.54 crore.

