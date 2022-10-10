Maniesh Paul Wraps Up Shoot of Debut OTT Show, Thriller-drama Series to Release Early Next Year

Television host Maniesh Paul made his acting debut with 2013 comedy thriller titled Mickey Virus. After appearing in lead roles in films like Tere Bin Laden 2 (2016) and Baa Baaa Black Sheep (2018), he was seen in the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo earlier this year, where his comic portrayal of Gurpreet Sharma drew the attention of many.

It was recently revealed that he is all set to make his digital debut with a web series, which he will be headlining. And now, we have learnt that he has wrapped up the shoot of the thriller drama show directed by Ritam Srivastav, who has earlier helmed the MX Player original web series, Raktanchal.

Divulging details about the wrap, a source says, “Maniesh began the shoot for the show in mid-June, around the promotions of his film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. He is an extremely dedicated and hardworking actor who gave his all to the show. He re-joined the sets after the film’s release."

Shedding some light on the shoot locales, the source adds, “The first schedule was shot in Dehradun, post which the team shot portions in Delhi, Jaipur, parts of Vasai, Naigaon and Madh Island in Mumbai. He shot for it while juggling the shoots for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa."

Talking to IANS earlier about being a part of the web series, Paul had said, “I am happy to get roles where I can show my skills as an actor beyond just one genre that is comedy. I cannot talk much about this web series but I am not playing a comic character and it is a very interesting role about which I will be able to talk more in December. It’s a thriller drama and I was very happy when this project came to me as now people will see me doing something different."

The makers have begun the post-production of the yet-to-titled series. It is expected to release early next year.

On a related note, Paul began his career with hosting cultural events in schools and colleges in Delhi. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the most popular television hosts with shows like Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, India’s Got Talent, Indian Idol and Smart Jodi, among others. He has also acted in a bunch of fictional shows and have had cameo appearances in films such as Maruti Mera Dost (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013).

