Manika Song Thank God: Nora Fatehi-Sidharth Malhotra Set Screen On Fire With Sizzling Chemistry

Sri Lankan singer Yohani became an instant musical sensation after the release of the Sinhala track Manike Mage Hithe in 2021. It went on to become a raging success, crossing 190 million views on YouTube in three months. And now, the track is a part of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer upcoming film, Thank God.

Thank God marks Yohani’s second tryst with Bollywood after Shiddat (2021), where she lent her voice to the title track. The song in Thank God has been sung by Yohani, Jubin Nautiyal, and Surya Ragunnathan, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, and penned by Rashmi Virag with additional rap lyrics by Mellow D.

Manike was unveiled earlier today. The video features Sidharth and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and captures palpable chemistry between the duo. They had earlier shared screen space in another dance number, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani (Marjaavaan; 2019), a recreation of the iconic Pyar Do Pyar Lo from Janbaaz (1986).

Talking about being a part of the recreation for Thank God, Yohani shares, “The opportunity to rework this song with T-Series for the movie Thank God is an honour and is an immeasurable highlight in my career. I have always been a fan of Tanishk Bagchi’s music and it was a dream come true to collaborate with him. Jubin undoubtedly is one of the most talented and coolest musicians I’ve had the pleasure of working with."

Sidharth is elated to be grooving to the chartbuster and says, “Manike is a perfect fit in the film where my character is stuck between lust and what is right. I really hope audiences enjoy it as much as we did while shooting it."

Nora, who has made heads turn with her moves and oomph in songs like Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning; 2015), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate; 2018) and Kamariya (Stree; 2018), is happy to be a part of another sensual dance number. “Manike is an exceptional song and I had a great time collaborating with the entire team. From the visuals to the tempo and the choreography, I am excited to see how the audiences react to this one!" she says.

Sharing his experience of working with Yohani, Jubin adds, “Manike is one of my favourite songs. Yohani is incredibly talented and Tanishk has added his blockbuster touch to it. To add to it we will see two extremely hot actors Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi creating magic with their moves."

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. It is co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release this Diwali on October 25.

