Manish Chaudhari Shares How Aarya Helped in Landing the Anagonist's Role in Nagarjuna's The Ghost | Exclusive

Actor Manish Chaudhari has proved his mettle in many films and web shows. He started his journey in Bollywood with Milind Soman starrer 2003 film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. The actor went on to be part of films and shows like Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year, Bombay Velvet, Mohejo Daro, Satyamev Jayate, Batla House and Netflix’s Bombay Begums, Hotstar’s Shoorveer, and many more in his long career span. Manish is also known for his role as a cigar-smoking gangster named Shekhawat in the Sushmita Sen-starring show Aarya.

The 53-year-old actor recently starred in Nagarjuna starrer action-thriller film The Ghost, which is also his Telugu debut. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Manish shared that he landed his role in The Ghost because of Aarya. He also talked about the experience of sharing the screen space with Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and confessed to being a huge fan of him.

Manish said, “It was very wonderful. Praveen Sattaru, the director of The Ghost had seen my work in Aarya and was very keen that I work in his movie. And the other fantastic thing is that it has got Nag Sir in it. I have also been a huge fan of Nag Sir ever since I saw Ram Gopal Verma’s Shiva when I was in college in 1990."

He revealed that Aarya had a major role in him getting his part in the movie. The Sushmita Sen-led series was released in 7 different languages. “So people saw it in Telugu in Andhra and Telangana and Praveen was telling me that it becomes a very big success there and people really took to the villain of Aarya – they really like Shekhawat, so he said it was time for me to work here as well. So I took this project with pleasure," said Manish.

Talking about his experience of sharing the screen space with Nagarjuna, Manish said, “I was on set with him for 5 days, all through the climax. He is such an easy person to work with. He also carries his stardom very easily. Apart from the fact that I was a big fan of his ever since I saw Shiva, it was funny that after 30 years – I’m sharing the screen space with him, which was great."

Lately, action thrillers from the South like KGF, RRR and Kantara have been successful in impressing the viewers largely. Ask Manish if Bollywood also needs to learn the art of making action films, the actor says, “In Hindi cinema also action has been a big part of our viewing and making. Lately, I feel we, in Hindi cinema, have to push a little more towards well-choreographed action which Telugu and Tamil, Malayalam and now Kannada cinema is also doing very well with. Also, with KGF, even the Kannada cinema, which is the smallest industry in the South, they’ve also come out in a very big way."

He adds, “All of us grew up on Hindi cinema, which has a lot of action and has wonderful action. It’s just that we need to catch up a bit in the way it is choreographed now."

Lately, it is being said that Telugu cinema has overtaken Bollywood to be the top film industry in the country. On being asked if he thinks there’s something Bollywood needs to learn, the actor responded, “Cinema is all about striking a chord with your audience and the story. In India, our audiences, and we all are a very emotional lot, and family emotions are very big for us. Our culture is very strong for us, and I think Telugu cinema has managed to keep that connect intact and made it even stronger that is why they are having a massive run of success because they are being able to strike a chord with the audience. With Brahmastra, that chord has again begun to be struck, between the audience and the makers, and I think it will only get better. "

Written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost sees Manish Chaudhari alongside Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran. The movie was released in Telugu on 5th October and in Hindi it on 7th October in cinemas.

