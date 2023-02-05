Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in the film Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler and the trailer was released earlier this week. While the clip was full of humour and mystery, what attracted desi fans, even more, was Jennifer wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga. The actress donned an ivory lehenga from Manish’s Mijwan collection. Now, the ace designer took to social media to express his feelings about the same.

Sharing a couple of photos of Jennifer wearing the lehenga, Manish wrote, “Taking our craft of Mijwan chikankari global has been our journey and seeing it on Iconic @jenniferaniston look Stunning in our classic ivory Mijwan lehanga crafted by our artists of Mijwan and our mumbai atelier has been a overwhelming experience @netflix_in . Styling @bydebramcguire @mwsyouth #manishmalhotraheadquaters #mumbai #mmatelier @manishmalhotraworld"

Take a look:

As soon as Manish shared the post, his industry friends and colleagues took to the comment section to compliment him. Katrina Kaif dropped a couple of heart-shaped emojis while Anushka Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Just too good!!!!" Soni Razdan wrote, “So stunning ❤️" Filmmaker Faraz Ansari wrote, “LIVING FOR THIS!!! ✨❤️"

Meanwhile, Murder Mystery 2 is the sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s 2019 film of the same name. The story in the second part picks up four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz solved their first murder mystery. In one of the sequences, the couple are invited to the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), on his private island. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, is a comedy-mystery that also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon in key roles. The first installment of the movie was released back in 2019, which was a massive success.

