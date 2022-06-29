Manish Malhotra Poses With 'The Beauties' Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan And Twinkle Khanna In London

Bollywood celebrities are on a travel spree to Europe, this month. While Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are on a month-long vacation with their kids in Italy, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are holidaying in Paris. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also enjoying the London summer with extended family. To join the troupe, Manish Malhotra also touched down in London.

The well-known designer shared a glimpse of his London day on his Instagram stories. He met his close friend Kareena in a foreign land. Manish shared a selfie with the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and wrote, “With my favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan." In the photograph, Bebo looked lovely in a beige sweatshirt with her Balenciaga blue cap, while Manish opted for a printed sweat jacket for his day out in London.

He also met businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. In one of the pictures, the trio can be seen posing together. He called Natasha and Kareena “The best girls" in the caption.

The ace fashion designer also shared pictures with Gauri Khan and Twinkle Khanna. In the photo, Manish can be seen posing with Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Nandita Mahti and Anu Hinduja. The group smiled together for the camera. While Gauri looked gorgeous in a black dress shirt, Twinkle Khanna opted for formal yet casual attire. He aptly captioned it, “With the beauties."

Previously, Manish treated his fans with a bunch of photos featuring his famous friends Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. Alia is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Karan is on a vacation, amid the shoot of his Koffee With Karan season 7. The show will have an OTT premiere on July 07, on Disney+Hotstar.

