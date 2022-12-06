Manish Malhotra Rings In 56th Birthday, Kareena Kapoor And Karan Johar Extend Wishes

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday with quite a pomp. The designer’s birthday party was attended by several of his close friends including Raveena Randon, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora among others. As he turned a year older, his friends from the film fraternity poured their wishes through social media. Actress Ananya Pandey posted a photo of herself with the ace designer on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the forever coolest! Just the best person with the best heart. So lucky to work with you and be around your amazing energy. Love you, Manish Malhotra". Check out the story here:

Janhvi Kapoor also uploaded a short video on her Instagram, where Malhotra was seen cutting his birthday cake. The text in the story read, “Happy Birthday to my most favourite. May you continue to shine and rule and inspire".

Malhotra’s close friend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her birthday wishes for him on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my forever friend (heart emoticon) my amazing Manish (heart emoticon). Love you lots!" she wrote. Later in the evening, Kareena was snapped arriving at Manish Malhotra’s residence along with her BFFs - Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena wore a check print shirt and paired it with flared pants and an over-the-body bag.

Among others, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Raveena Tandon also dropped pictures with Malhotra on social media on his birthday. Filmmaker Karan Johar also uploaded a video on Instagram as he penned, “To the BFF with a massive heart and inspirational joie de vivre! Love you, Manish! You are a bhandaar of positivity and pyaar!

Manish Malhotra is renowned for showcasing his creativity in the sphere of fashion. His prolific work has made him a pioneer in his field.

