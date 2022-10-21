Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: 90s 'OG Gang' Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Raveena Tandon Reunite

Fashion maverick Manish Malhotra threw a massive Diwali bash on Thursday night which was attended by several A-listers from Bollywood. From Kajol, and Madhuri Dixit to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the OG gang reunited, and photos and videos of their fun celebration have created a massive buzz on social media. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge fame Kajol took to Instagram to share a quirky reel video alongside Madhuri Dixit that features the 90s divas lip-syncing to the track Dancing Queen playing in the background.

Both the divas opted for a blingy look for the party as they dazzled in shimmery sarees. While sharing the video, Kajol hailed Madhuri Dixit as the OG dancing queen and further thanked Manish Malhotra for arranging the blockbuster bash. She wrote, “With the original Dancing Queen! Madhuri Dixit Nene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor .. and Manish Malhotra thank u for making that happen. Wishing everyone a pre-Diwali celebration time.” Watch the video here:

As soon as the video caught the attention of Dixit, she took to the comment section and wrote, “The pleasure was all mine. You are stupendous. Happy Diwali guys!”

In another clip uploaded by actress Raveena Tandon, she was sitting beside the host of the party Manish, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene, and a few other close friends. Raveena Tandon captioned the photo calling themselves the ‘OG gang’. Unlike Madhuri and Kajol, Raveena Tandon opted for a green lehenga, while Aishwarya aced her pink power in her stunning ethnic ensemble. Grooving to a hit 90s number, the gang cramped up in a corner as the camera recorded the candid moment. Take a look at it below:

Apart from them, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani were among the other stars who attended Manish Malhotra’s pre-Diwali bash.

